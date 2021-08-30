Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 37,688 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,099 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,688 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.24% of PulteGroup worth $33,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,374,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,016 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PulteGroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,431,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,305,000 after acquiring an additional 181,316 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,272,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,937,000 after acquiring an additional 486,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,736,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,203,000 after acquiring an additional 123,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,436,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,647,000 after acquiring an additional 170,716 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

Shares of PHM opened at $54.88 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

