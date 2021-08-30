Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 6,430.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 431,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 424,735 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $35,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 102,919 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the first quarter worth $2,034,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 208.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,236,000 after buying an additional 38,520 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 17.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 167.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. 40.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $88.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.31. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.03 and a 12-month high of $88.98.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $144.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.32 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 74.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.04%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

