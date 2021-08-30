Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,791,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 466,164 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.80% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $36,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4,743.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $9.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.93. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 28.76% and a negative net margin of 155.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

