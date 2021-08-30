Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Director Sells $790,200.00 in Stock

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $790,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $52.74 on Monday. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.09. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 2.92.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $2.28. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $292.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.67 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 32,013 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 12.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,745,000 after buying an additional 55,872 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 531,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

GDEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Golden Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

