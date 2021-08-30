Insider Selling: Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) EVP Sells $221,800.00 in Stock

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,733.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PFS stock opened at $22.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.16. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $25.70.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 37.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,998 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 21,998 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $711,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $86,000. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.