Insider Selling: Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CFO Sells 7,950 Shares of Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CFO Lee Kalowski sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $279,442.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 550 shares in the company, valued at $19,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lee Kalowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Lee Kalowski sold 7,500 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $247,650.00.

On Thursday, July 29th, Lee Kalowski sold 12,500 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $393,875.00.

NASDAQ BCYC opened at $33.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.39. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $36.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $847.92 million, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of -0.35.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.43% and a negative net margin of 546.62%. Analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCYC. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 48.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

