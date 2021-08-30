Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,199,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,481,000.

Separately, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,565,000. 1.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ULCC. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.61 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna began coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Frontier Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.87.

Shares of ULCC stock opened at $16.01 on Monday. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.17 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 183.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

