Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 878,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,946 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Fidelity National Financial worth $38,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,352,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,739 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 46.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,689,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,168 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,505,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,234,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 39.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,140,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,045,000 after purchasing an additional 607,012 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on FNF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $1,102,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $264,669.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 265,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,314,235.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,727 shares of company stock worth $2,007,264 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $49.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $49.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.50.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

