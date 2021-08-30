Zacks: Analysts Expect Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) to Post $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Huazhu Group’s earnings. Huazhu Group reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 436.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Huazhu Group.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.84%.

HTHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 128.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,638,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851,643 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,992,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,681 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,427,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,258,000 after buying an additional 1,662,021 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group during the 1st quarter valued at $88,308,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Huazhu Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,293,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,164,000 after buying an additional 654,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

HTHT stock opened at $46.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 164.39 and a beta of 1.56. Huazhu Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.49 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

