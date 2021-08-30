Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1,486.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCPT opened at $27.99 on Monday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $23.91 and a one year high of $30.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 43.74%. The firm had revenue of $49.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.19%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

