Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 53,778 Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 195,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,778 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Construction during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Sterling Construction during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Construction during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Sterling Construction during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Sterling Construction during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 86.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STRL opened at $23.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $666.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.34.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Equities analysts expect that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

