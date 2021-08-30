Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,008 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.4% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 24,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $31.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.31. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.98.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 952.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $773,076.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,931.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

