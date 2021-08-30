Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.95 Million Holdings in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Accolade were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Accolade in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Accolade in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Accolade in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Accolade by 48.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Accolade in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

ACCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Accolade from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.58.

ACCD stock opened at $46.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion and a PE ratio of -25.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Accolade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.47). Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $59.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.86) EPS. Accolade’s revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

