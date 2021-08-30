PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of PetIQ worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PETQ. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PetIQ in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in PetIQ in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in PetIQ by 8.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 40.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PetIQ stock opened at $25.40 on Monday. PetIQ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $271.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.61 million. Equities analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other PetIQ news, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $165,105.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,042.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $387,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,470 shares of company stock worth $2,447,574 over the last 90 days. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

