Comparing Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) & Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF)

Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) and Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wealth Minerals and Avalon Advanced Materials’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wealth Minerals N/A N/A -$3.97 million N/A N/A Avalon Advanced Materials $100,000.00 346.90 -$3.99 million N/A N/A

Wealth Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avalon Advanced Materials.

Risk and Volatility

Wealth Minerals has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalon Advanced Materials has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Wealth Minerals and Avalon Advanced Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wealth Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Avalon Advanced Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Wealth Minerals and Avalon Advanced Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wealth Minerals N/A -19.11% -16.99% Avalon Advanced Materials -69,436.36% -3.99% -3.82%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Avalon Advanced Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Avalon Advanced Materials beats Wealth Minerals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. It primarily holds interest in the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium. It focuses on the Nechalacho project, which comprises eight contiguous mining leases covering 5,786 hectares located at Thor Lake in the Mackenzie Mining District of the Northwest Territories; and the Separation Rapids Lithium project, which consists of 15 mineral claims and 1 mining claim lease covering an area of approximately 4,414 hectares located in the Paterson Lake Area of the Kenora Mining Division, Ontario, as well as owns royalty interests in 2 exploration projects. The company was formerly known as Avalon Rare Metals Inc. and changed its name to Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. in February 2016. Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

