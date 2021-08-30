Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $88,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $112,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 470.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 307.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $15.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 2.59. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.11.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 270.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $78,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on BCRX shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.45.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.