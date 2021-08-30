The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Short Interest Down 25.1% in August

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,723,100 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the July 29th total of 2,300,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 718.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGGEF opened at $11.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.55. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $11.30.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

