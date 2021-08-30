The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Short Interest Down 25.1% in August

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,723,100 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the July 29th total of 2,300,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 718.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SGGEF opened at $11.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.55. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $11.30.
About The Sage Group
