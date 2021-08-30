Short Interest in Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) Drops By 24.6%

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the July 29th total of 11,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 133,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Fuwei Films stock opened at $9.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24. Fuwei Films has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $17.12.

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter. Fuwei Films had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 15.41%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fuwei Films from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

About Fuwei Films

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of plastic film using the biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) film. Its BOPET film is used for packaging food, medicine, cosmetics, tobacco, and alcohol, as well as in the imaging, electronics, and magnetic products industries.

