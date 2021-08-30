Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Short Interest Down 25.0% in August

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the July 29th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 27.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 226,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 48,361 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 3.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFED opened at $24.33 on Monday. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $106.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 14.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

