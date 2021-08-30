Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 109.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 30.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 20.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the second quarter valued at about $284,000. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Shares of STEP opened at $47.27 on Monday. StepStone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $49.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.15.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. StepStone Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. StepStone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STEP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

StepStone Group Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP).

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.