Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,225 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Ball by 66.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Ball during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Ball by 125.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.69.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $94.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.11. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $77.95 and a 52-week high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

In other Ball news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp acquired 3,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.27 per share, with a total value of $267,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Cave acquired 2,200 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.71 per share, with a total value of $199,562.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $736,472 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

