Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,103 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,419 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in South State were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of South State in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in South State by 1,050.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in South State during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in South State during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in South State by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William E. V. Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,533. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Corbett acquired 1,500 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

SSB stock opened at $70.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.71. South State Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.06.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 28.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.28%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist lowered their target price on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 price objective on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. South State presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.04.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

