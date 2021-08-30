Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 653 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter worth $507,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 50.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 763,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,977,000 after buying an additional 255,714 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 28.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 528,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,242,000 after buying an additional 116,782 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 18.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 398,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,052,000 after buying an additional 61,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 225.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 68,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 47,529 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $33.99 on Monday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $35.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.51.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

