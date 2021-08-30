Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 70,935 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 380,767 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,935 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $5,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 0.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in América Móvil by 19.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,945 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $18.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $18.89. The company has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.72.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. América Móvil had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 9.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.57%.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Telmex, Brazil, Southern Cone, Colombia, Andean, Central America, United States, Caribbean, and Europe.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.