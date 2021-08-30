Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,636 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $5,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,687,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,253,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,607 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,901,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,200,000 after acquiring an additional 102,497 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,227,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,078,000 after acquiring an additional 49,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,400,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,115,000 after acquiring an additional 364,201 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,064,000 after purchasing an additional 417,335 shares during the last quarter. 72.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $70.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.50. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.31 and a fifty-two week high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.18.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

