Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 12,493 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 186,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,493 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $5,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,764,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,693 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,351,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,123,000 after acquiring an additional 232,656 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,806,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,439 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,017,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,268,000 after acquiring an additional 312,185 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,906,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,132 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Shares of NWL stock opened at $25.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.93. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.17.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 51.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.