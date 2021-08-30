Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $5.26 Million Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.17% of National Health Investors worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,184 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $76,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,035. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

NHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

NHI opened at $59.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.93. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $78.56. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. The company had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

National Health Investors Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.