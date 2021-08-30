Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) PT Raised to $197.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $193.00 to $197.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.18.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $183.86 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $81.76 and a 12-month high of $204.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total transaction of $2,463,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,903,709.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $396,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,607 shares of company stock valued at $17,355,134 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

