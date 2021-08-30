Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) to announce $0.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Asset Management’s earnings. Brookfield Asset Management posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 690%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.34 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brookfield Asset Management.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS.

BAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.3% in the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 231,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after buying an additional 9,640 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 250,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,943,000 after buying an additional 17,664 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 15.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 128,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after buying an additional 17,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 34.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

BAM stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.26. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently -433.33%.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

