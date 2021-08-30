QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) and City Bank (OTCMKTS:CTBK) Head to Head Review

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) and City Bank (OTCMKTS:CTBK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get QCR alerts:

65.8% of QCR shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of QCR shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of City Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares QCR and City Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QCR $312.17 million 2.62 $60.58 million $3.96 13.10 City Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

QCR has higher revenue and earnings than City Bank.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for QCR and City Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QCR 0 0 2 0 3.00 City Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00

QCR presently has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.72%. Given QCR’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe QCR is more favorable than City Bank.

Volatility and Risk

QCR has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City Bank has a beta of 3.63, indicating that its stock price is 263% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares QCR and City Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QCR 24.50% 12.96% 1.36% City Bank N/A N/A N/A

Summary

QCR beats City Bank on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc. operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co., Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co., Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co. The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services. The All Other segment includes the operations of all other consolidated subsidiaries and defined operating segments that fall below the segment reporting thresholds. The company was founded by Douglas M. Hultquist and Michael A. Bauer in 1993 and is headquartered in Moline, IL.

About City Bank

As of April 17, 2010, City Bank was acquired by Whidbey Island Bank. City Bank offers commercial banking services. The company was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.