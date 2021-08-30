Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) EVP Sells $517,906.64 in Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) EVP Emmett J. Wood sold 15,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $517,906.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 386,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,585,300.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Emmett J. Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Emmett J. Wood sold 28,682 shares of Telos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $897,459.78.

Shares of TLS opened at $32.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.00. Telos Co. has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 818.50.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Telos Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Telos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. 34.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

