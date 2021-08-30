Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO Sells $1,436,298.60 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $1,436,298.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

C Douglas Mcmillon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 22nd, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68.

On Thursday, June 24th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total transaction of $1,324,365.36.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $146.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $410.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.25.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

