Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. Sells 399,210 Shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Stock

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 399,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $2,503,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NASDAQ ICMB opened at $5.44 on Monday. Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $6.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.74 million, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 2.59.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ICMB. Raymond James downgraded shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 18.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 19.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.80% of the company’s stock.
About Investcorp Credit Management BDC
Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
