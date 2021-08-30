Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. Sells 399,210 Shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Stock

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 399,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $2,503,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ ICMB opened at $5.44 on Monday. Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $6.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.74 million, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 2.59.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.03%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICMB. Raymond James downgraded shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 18.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 19.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

