Zacks: Brokerages Expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $358.67 Million

Analysts predict that Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) will announce $358.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Premier’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $340.00 million and the highest is $392.15 million. Premier reported sales of $346.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.30 million. Premier had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PINC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.54.

PINC stock opened at $36.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Premier has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $38.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 34.23%.

In related news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $106,077.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $3,959,812.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 40.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Premier by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,547,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,305,000 after purchasing an additional 144,900 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Premier by 12.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Premier by 47.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 93,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 29,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Premier by 28.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

