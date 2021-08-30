NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given New $107.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price raised by Northland Securities from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NTAP. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. OTR Global upgraded shares of NetApp from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $87.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $91.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.95.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Boston Partners bought a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,984,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the second quarter worth about $232,668,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 1,469.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $171,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,048 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,488,753 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 106.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $160,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,259 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

