Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 535.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

NYSE:SKX opened at $50.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.43. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $161,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $488,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,741 shares of company stock worth $690,250. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.