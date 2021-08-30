Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 180,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,262,000 after acquiring an additional 17,871 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 231,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after buying an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 104,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 19,806 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter valued at about $552,000. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LEG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

NYSE:LEG opened at $49.44 on Monday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $59.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.