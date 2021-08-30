Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MT. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth about $3,889,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 39,025 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth about $1,085,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

MT opened at $34.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.01. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $36.58.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is currently -32.47%.

ArcelorMittal Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

