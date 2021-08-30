Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 480,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,162,000 after purchasing an additional 73,860 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $250,000. Benin Management CORP acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $218,000. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 180.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.
ASML opened at $832.92 on Monday. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $343.25 and a 1-year high of $834.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $349.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $740.79.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASML. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $704.50.
ASML Profile
ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.
Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).
Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.