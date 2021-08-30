SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,776 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 5,397.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $506,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total transaction of $2,776,496.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,918.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $217,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 27,589 shares worth $16,054,854. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.74.

Shares of SIVB opened at $574.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $564.98. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $221.55 and a 52-week high of $608.84. The firm has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 31.23 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.