Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 68,812 JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 68,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in JOANN in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN in the first quarter valued at about $186,000.

Get JOANN alerts:

NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $14.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50. JOANN Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $574.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.50 million. Equities analysts expect that JOANN Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

A number of research firms recently commented on JOAN. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of JOANN in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JOANN from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of JOANN from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN).

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.