Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $66.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

KRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.27.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

