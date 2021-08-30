Arizona State Retirement System Sells 309 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Capital One Financial raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $869,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:REXR opened at $60.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $62.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.95.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

