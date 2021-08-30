Arizona State Retirement System Takes Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 68,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,189,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $690,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $34.25 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.77.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.57.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.