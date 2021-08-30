Arizona State Retirement System Sells 951 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SEIC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Shares of SEIC opened at $63.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.60. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $64.78.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $475.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEIC. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.