Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Position Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Five Below were worth $14,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Five Below by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $254.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.67.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $214.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.15. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.51 and a 52-week high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.