Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Holdings Lifted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,477 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of Vertiv worth $14,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,374,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,751 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,568,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,875 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth about $199,899,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Vertiv by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,377,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 17.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,823,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRT. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $28.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.56, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $28.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.29.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

