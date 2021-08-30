New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,906 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $14,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN opened at $83.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.07. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 2.55. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.93 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.67.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

