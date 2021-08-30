Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 65.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 424,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 789,354 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 1st quarter valued at $464,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 5.7% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,406,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,218 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the first quarter worth about $42,953,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in TransAlta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TAC opened at $9.95 on Monday. TransAlta Co. has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $11.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.0361 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently -39.47%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TAC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. TransAlta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.07.

TransAlta Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

