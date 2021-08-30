Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 14.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,382 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $15,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 928.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

HRC opened at $132.90 on Monday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $80.31 and a one year high of $142.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,001,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,628 shares of company stock worth $3,288,986 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

